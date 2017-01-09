12:26 Train cars carrying coal bound ...

12:26 Train cars carrying coal bound for Bishkek derail in Kazakhstan

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: AkiPress

Six train cars carrying coal bound for Bishkek derailed in Zhambyl region, Kazakhstan on January 31, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan said in a statement. 57 train cars carrying coal were heading to Bishkek.

