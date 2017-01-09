12:26 Train cars carrying coal bound for Bishkek derail in Kazakhstan
Six train cars carrying coal bound for Bishkek derailed in Zhambyl region, Kazakhstan on January 31, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan said in a statement. 57 train cars carrying coal were heading to Bishkek.
