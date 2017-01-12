12:20 Kyrgyzstan settles 9 international arbitration disputes worth $1.5 bn out of 14

In the years 2014-2016, fourteen lawsuits were filed against the Kyrgyz Republic with over $1.8 billion claims and 9 arbitration disputes have been settled to date, As of 30 December 2016, Kyrgyzstan has settled nine arbitration disputes for over $1.5 billion and could reduce claims by almost 85%, including: Stans Energy Corp. and Kutisay Mining LLC vs. Kyrgyz Republic ; $245,000 lawsuit of Alabel Corporaition LLC vs. the Department of Registration of Vehicles of the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan; A separate lawsuit filed by AsiaUniversalBank former chairman of the board against Kyrgyzstan asking for $450 million compensation for the nationalization of his stake in AsiaUniversalBank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.