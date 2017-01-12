12:12 Magnitude 2.5 earthquake occurs...

12:12 Magnitude 2.5 earthquake occurs in Issyk-Kul

Magnitude 2.5 earthquake was recorded in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region on January 9, the Ministry of Emergencies said citing seismologists.

Chicago, IL

