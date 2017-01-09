10:40 Framework agreements signed with Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan for...

10:40 Framework agreements signed wit...

Framework agreements signed with Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan for...

Read more: AkiPress

Framework agreements have been signed with the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan on EBRD nuclear safety fund which will provide the legal basis for implementation of projects in these countries. The purpose of the "Environmental Remediation Account for Central Asia" is to support measures to deal with the legacy of Soviet-era uranium mining and processing in the region.

Chicago, IL

