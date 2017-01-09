09:41 U.S.-backed new forensics center opens in Bishkek

09:41 U.S.-backed new forensics cente...

U.S.-backed new forensics center opens in Bishkek

Thursday Jan 26

The official opening of the State Forensics Center under the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan took place on January 25 in Bishkek. The event was attended by U.S. Ambassador Sheila Gwaltney, Deputy Prime Minister Oleg Pankratov, Minister of Justice Uran Ahmetov, representatives from the government administration, Parliament, diplomatic representatives from other missions in Bishkek, and UNODC, the U.S. Embassy told AKIpress.

Chicago, IL

