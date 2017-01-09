09:34 Chingiz Aitmatov's evening held in Turkey

09:34 Chingiz Aitmatov's evening held...

Read more: AkiPress

The evening of Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov took place in Ankara in the framework of the exhibition, reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Chicago, IL

