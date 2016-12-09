Russia had every reason to hack the U...

Russia had every reason to hack the US presidential election

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: The Raw Story

With President Obama saying the United States will retaliate against Russia for meddling in the 2016 presidential election, the White House must make public "conclusive evidence in a form that can be independently analyzed," as a leading technology website argues . Until then, claims that Russia hacked Democratic Party emails remain unverified allegations based on anonymous sources.

