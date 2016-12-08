President Aliyev receives parliament ...

President Aliyev receives parliament speakers of Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan [PHOTO]

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Today.Az

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Ismail Kahraman, Speaker of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin and Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Chynybay Tursunbekov in Baku on December 22. The speakers visit the country to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the headquarters of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries . TURKPA was established on November 21, 2008, according to anagreement signed by the heads of parliaments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey in Istanbul,Turkey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
  1. Pakistan
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,384 • Total comments across all topics: 277,371,833

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC