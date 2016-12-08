President Aliyev receives parliament speakers of Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan [PHOTO]
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Ismail Kahraman, Speaker of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin and Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Chynybay Tursunbekov in Baku on December 22. The speakers visit the country to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the headquarters of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries . TURKPA was established on November 21, 2008, according to anagreement signed by the heads of parliaments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey in Istanbul,Turkey.
