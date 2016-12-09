Kyrgyzstan President to undertake four-day visit to India

New Delhi [India], Dec. 15 : The Ministry of External Affair on Thursday announced that The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Almazbek Sharshenovich Atambayev, will pay a visit to India from December 18 to December 21. [NK India] "He will have official engagements on December 20 and Prime Minister will hold a bilateral discussion with the visiting President," said MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup while briefing media. "During his visit, President Atambayev is expected to attend a Joint Business Forum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.