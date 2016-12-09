India, Kyrgyzstan to work together ag...

India, Kyrgyzstan to work together against terrorism: Modi

Tuesday Dec 20

New Delhi, Dec 20 : India and Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday pledged to work together to prevent youths from falling prey to the common challenges of terrorism, extremism and radicalism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. [NK Business] In a joint address to the media with Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev after delegation-level talks here, Modi said the two sides "focused on our common priority of diversifying and deepening bilateral engagement".

Chicago, IL

