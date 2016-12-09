India, Kyrgyzstan sign six agreements

India, Kyrgyzstan sign six agreements

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi, Dec 20 : India and Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday signed six agreements, including on tourism, agriculture and youth affairs, following delegation-level talks led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kyrgyz President Almazbek Sharshenovich Atambayev here. [NK India] "Tourism, Agriculture, Youth Affairs and more - the leaders witness exchange of agreements that testify to the strength of #IndiaKyrgyz ties," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,629 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,858

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC