India, Kyrgyzstan sign six agreements

New Delhi, Dec 20 : India and Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday signed six agreements, including on tourism, agriculture and youth affairs, following delegation-level talks led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kyrgyz President Almazbek Sharshenovich Atambayev here. [NK India] "Tourism, Agriculture, Youth Affairs and more - the leaders witness exchange of agreements that testify to the strength of #IndiaKyrgyz ties," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted.

