bassador of Kyrgyzstan and Qatar's Prime Minister discuss cooperation
Kyrgyz Ambassador to Qatar Nuran Niyazaliyev was received by the Prime Minister, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani on December 21, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Niyazaliyev briefed the Qatari PM about the current level of bilateral relations and made suggestions on holding intergovernmental meetings the next year.
