Azerbaijan`s Guba, Kyrgyzstan`s Kant become sister cities [PHOTO]

Azerbaijan`s Guba and Kyrgyzstan`s Kant have signed a memorandum to become sister cities as head of Guba Region Executive Authority Yashar Mammadov visited the Kyrgyz city. Kant Mayor Erkinbek Abdirakhmanov, speaking at the signing ceremony, hailed development of Azerbaijani regions, including Guba.

