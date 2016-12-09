Azerbaijan`s Guba, Kyrgyzstan`s Kant become sister cities [PHOTO]
Azerbaijan`s Guba and Kyrgyzstan`s Kant have signed a memorandum to become sister cities as head of Guba Region Executive Authority Yashar Mammadov visited the Kyrgyz city. Kant Mayor Erkinbek Abdirakhmanov, speaking at the signing ceremony, hailed development of Azerbaijani regions, including Guba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|John
|1
|clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13)
|Dec '14
|Zeitan Zurich
|9
|11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mekong Delta Vietnam
|1
|Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|acc
|4
|Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Charles M Greene
|1
|Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Romk
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC