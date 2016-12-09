ADB, Kyrgyzstan ink agreement on Tokt...

ADB, Kyrgyzstan ink agreement on Toktogul plant upgrade

Thursday Dec 15

The Asian Development Bank and the government of Kyrgyzstan have signed a loan agreement for the third and final phase of support to rehabilitate the Toktogul hydropower plant and increase the reliability of the national and regional power systems, said the message posted on ADB's website. The agreement was signed by Kyrgyzstan's minister of finance and Governor to ADB Adylbek Kasymaliev and ADB Country Director for Kyrgyzstan Candice McDeigan.

