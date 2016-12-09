16:56 UCA celebrates first graduates from Certificate Programme in...

16:56 UCA celebrates first graduates ...

The University of Central Asia's Institute of Public Policy and Administration celebrated the first graduates of its Certificate Programme in Mining Policy and Sustainable Development on December 19. The eight-week executive programme for civil servants, experts, and civil society representatives involved in extractive industries aimed to develop a pool of informed professionals who can improve the quality of public discussion within the mining sector, UCA said.

