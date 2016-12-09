15:55 Prime Minister Jeenbekov visits gym opening ceremony in Issyk Kul

15:55 Prime Minister Jeenbekov visits...

Prime Minister Jeenbekov visits gym opening ceremony in Issyk Kul

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov took part in the opening ceremony of a gym in village Kara Shaar in Issyk-Kul region on December 20. During his speech he reminded that in the same way as before state budget will be socially oriented. More than 50% of state money will go to education, health care, and social protections.

