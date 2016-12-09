15:39 Government signs resolution canceling new rule of registration...

15:39 Government signs resolution can...

Monday Dec 19 Read more: AkiPress

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a government resolution "on issues of registration of foreigners and stateless person in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic" on December 19, the press service of the Government reported. The resolution approves a list of 92 countries the citizens of which are exempt from registration in Kyrgyzstan within 5 days of their stay.

Chicago, IL

