15:19 Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker to visit Azerbaijan

Friday Dec 16

Speaker of the Kyrgyzstan Parliament Chynybai Tursunbekov will pay official visit Azerbaijan on December 21-22, the Kyrgyz Embassy in Baku said.

Chicago, IL

