13:44 Earthquake measuring 5 points jolts Jalal-Abad region

Saturday Dec 17

An earthquake with 5 points in the epicenter has been registered in Kyrgyzstan today at 11:25 am, reports the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic. The epicenter of the quake was located 2 km south of October village, 6 km south-east of Karacha, 10 km north-east of Beshik-Jon village, 13 km north-east of Sovetskoe village, 18 km north-west of Jalal-Abad region, 25 km north-west of Kok-Yangak town, 25 km north-east of Kochkor-Ata town.

