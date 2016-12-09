13:16 Russia says its military base i...

13:16 Russia says its military base in Kant operating in normal mode

Thursday Dec 15

Russian military base in Kant, Kyrgyzstan is carrying out its work in its regular mode, TASS reported citing assistant commander of the Central Military District under the Ministry of Defence Yaroslav Roshupkin. He said: "Joint Russian airbase in Kant, located on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, is carrying out its service in its usual mode.

Chicago, IL

