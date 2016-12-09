13:03 UN's anti-drug activities reviewed in Kyrgyzstan
The UN activities on fighting drugs and crimes in Kyrgyzstan during 2014-2016 have been discussed in Bishkek. According to the head of the Department of Defense, Law Enforcement and Emergency Situations of the Government Office of the Kyrgyz Republic Damira Sagynbayeva, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime provided a huge support to the country.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|John
|1
|clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13)
|Dec '14
|Zeitan Zurich
|9
|11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mekong Delta Vietnam
|1
|Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|acc
|4
|Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Charles M Greene
|1
|Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Romk
|44
