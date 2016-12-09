13:03 UN's anti-drug activities revie...

13:03 UN's anti-drug activities reviewed in Kyrgyzstan

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: AkiPress

The UN activities on fighting drugs and crimes in Kyrgyzstan during 2014-2016 have been discussed in Bishkek. According to the head of the Department of Defense, Law Enforcement and Emergency Situations of the Government Office of the Kyrgyz Republic Damira Sagynbayeva, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime provided a huge support to the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 John 1
clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13) Dec '14 Zeitan Zurich 9
News 11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Mekong Delta Vietnam 1
News Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14) Nov '14 acc 4
News Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14) Jun '14 Charles M Greene 1
News Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10) May '14 Romk 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,629 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,868

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC