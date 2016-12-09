13:03 UN's anti-drug activities reviewed in Kyrgyzstan

The UN activities on fighting drugs and crimes in Kyrgyzstan during 2014-2016 have been discussed in Bishkek. According to the head of the Department of Defense, Law Enforcement and Emergency Situations of the Government Office of the Kyrgyz Republic Damira Sagynbayeva, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime provided a huge support to the country.

