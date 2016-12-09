11:49 Joldoshbek Kolbayev named president of National Judo Federation of Kyrgyzstan
Joldoshbek Kolbayev has been elected as president of the National Judo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic on December 17. The meeting addressed two issues: the result of the activities of the National Judo Federation of the country in 2013-2016 and the election of the new president.
