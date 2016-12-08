11:33 Atambayev: MFAs of Kyrgyzstan and Iran should introduce...

Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Iran should introduce suggestions on easing visa regimes between the two countries, said President Almazbek Atambayev during a meeting with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani in Ala-Archa state residence on December 23. Iranian President, for his part, said that Kyrgyzstan is one of the countries that had very friendly relations with Iran ever since Kyrgyzstan acquired its sovereignty. "Iran was one of the first countries to recognize the Kyrgyz Republic's independence.

