11:29 Kyrgyzstan introduces law abolishing military courts

11:29 Kyrgyzstan introduces law abolishing military courts

Monday Dec 26

President Almazbek Atambayev singed law on introduction of amendments to law on status of judges of Kyrgyzstan, reports the press service of the President's Administration. The law was adopted to fulfill Presidential decree 'on measures to perfect justice in Kyrgyz Republic' of August 8, 2012 and decisions of Council on court reforms under the President.

Chicago, IL

