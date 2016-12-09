11:15 Uzbek border guards return 2 Kyrgyzs detained on Uzbek territory to Kyrgyzstan
Uzbek border guards handed over 2 Kyrgyzstanis to the Kyrgyz side after they detained them on the Uzbek territory, reported the press service of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic. Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan on December 11 were detained by Uzbek border guards in Uzbekistan.
