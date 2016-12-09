10:15 Street signs installed by activist called 'illegal' by Bishkek mayor's office

10:15 Street signs installed by activ...

Street signs installed by activist called 'illegal' by Bishkek mayor's office

Activist Atai Sadybakasov installed street sides upon his own initiative in Bishkek, however the Bishkek mayor's office slammed the activist for his actions calling them "illegal." Sadybakasov commented on his Facebook page: "In the morning, you will see the street signs on the Toktogul Street and the signs are better than New York city's.

