09:42 TIKA, UNHCR agree to build $62,000-canal basin which will...

Turkish International Cooperation and Development Administration has agreed with UN Refugee Agency to build a canal basin worth $62,000, which will supply water to two villages of Mirmakhmudov and Kara-Tash in Nookat district in the Osh region, UNHCR told AKIpress. For several years, there has been tension between the two communities over access to irrigation water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.