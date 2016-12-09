09:42 TIKA, UNHCR agree to build $62,000-canal basin which will...
Turkish International Cooperation and Development Administration has agreed with UN Refugee Agency to build a canal basin worth $62,000, which will supply water to two villages of Mirmakhmudov and Kara-Tash in Nookat district in the Osh region, UNHCR told AKIpress. For several years, there has been tension between the two communities over access to irrigation water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|John
|1
|clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13)
|Dec '14
|Zeitan Zurich
|9
|11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mekong Delta Vietnam
|1
|Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|acc
|4
|Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Charles M Greene
|1
|Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Romk
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC