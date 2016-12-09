09:42 TIKA, UNHCR agree to build $62,...

09:42 TIKA, UNHCR agree to build $62,000-canal basin which will...

Read more: AkiPress

Turkish International Cooperation and Development Administration has agreed with UN Refugee Agency to build a canal basin worth $62,000, which will supply water to two villages of Mirmakhmudov and Kara-Tash in Nookat district in the Osh region, UNHCR told AKIpress. For several years, there has been tension between the two communities over access to irrigation water.

