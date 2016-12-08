08:43 Former Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova faces power abuse probe
Former Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova faces abuse of power probe launched by the Kyrgyzstan General Prosecutor's Office on December 26. Authorities said that on 28 June 2010, then Acting Minister of Justice of Kyrgyzstan Aida Salyanova signed the renewal of the lawyer-license of Yeliseyev, who then allegedly transferred assets of Maksim Bakiyev, son of the ousted president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev, offshore. Salyanova denied any wrongdoing and said that then Deputy Justice Minister Jyldyz Mambetaliyeva assured her "there was no legal ground for refusing to renew Yeliseyev's license."
