Shell Diverts U.S. LNG Cargo to Dubai

Shell Diverts U.S. LNG Cargo to Dubai

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Royal Dutch Shell has sent a replacement cargo of liquefied natural gas from the United States to Dubai, shipping data shows, after a diplomatic row disrupted typical trade routes from Qatar. Shell has a deal to supply the Dubai Supply Authority with LNG which it typically sources from Qatar because of its proximity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwait, Russia discuss fight against extremism (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 3
Dildooo for sale (Feb '15) Feb '15 Massage 4
Massage for couples or ladies (Feb '15) Feb '15 Massage 7
need top (non arabs only) (Feb '15) Feb '15 bottom 1
Massage (Jan '15) Feb '15 ray 58
Special massage for ladies ( secretly in Kuwait ) (Jan '15) Feb '15 ray 32
my room qurain im indian age23add me watsapp si... (Jan '15) Feb '15 I m top live faheel 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,243 • Total comments across all topics: 281,626,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC