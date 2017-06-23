Qatar told to close Al Jazeera, reduce Iran ties in list of demands

Four Arab states that have boycotted Qatar have handed the country a list of 13 demands, including some likely to infuriate Doha and exacerbate the region's worst crisis in decades. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt sent Qatar the list - which includes a demand to shut down the Qatari-owned Al Jazeera news network - and gave the country 10 days to comply with the demands.

