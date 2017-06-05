Oman, Togo to establish diplomatic re...

Oman, Togo to establish diplomatic relations

Monday Jun 5

The Sultanate's Ambassador to Kuwait, Hamed bin Said Al Ibrahim, signed the statement on behalf of the Sultanate's government and Mohamed Sad Ouro-Sam Ambassador of the Republic of Togo to the State of Kuwait for the Government of the Republic of Togo. -ONA The Sultanate's Ambassador to Kuwait, Hamed bin Said Al Ibrahim, signed the statement on behalf of the Sultanate's government and Mohamed Sad Ouro-Sam Ambassador of the Republic of Togo to the State of Kuwait for the Government of the Republic of Togo.

Chicago, IL

