Oman, Togo to establish diplomatic relations
The Sultanate's Ambassador to Kuwait, Hamed bin Said Al Ibrahim, signed the statement on behalf of the Sultanate's government and Mohamed Sad Ouro-Sam Ambassador of the Republic of Togo to the State of Kuwait for the Government of the Republic of Togo.
