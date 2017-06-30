'Nissan Al Babtain's' Winners Are Back From the Trip of Their...

Nissan Kuwait offered a similar promotion last year and sent customers to the UEFA Champions League Final 2016 which was held in Milan, Italy. Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Co., the exclusive agent of Nissan vehicles in the State of Kuwait, welcomes back the lucky customers who won a unique experience to witness the 2017 UEFA Champions League Final live which will took place in Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

