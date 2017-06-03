Kuwait to serve as non-permanent memb...

Kuwait to serve as non-permanent member of the Security...

Saturday Jun 3

New York: The State of Kuwait was elected Friday a non-permanent member for the United Nations Security Council for a two-year term starting January 2018. Kuwaiti news agency reported that Kuwait received 188 votes out the 192 ballots.

Chicago, IL

