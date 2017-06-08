Kuwait emir visits UAE for talks on Q...

Kuwait emir visits UAE for talks on Qatar amid Gulf crisis

7 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The visiting Emir of Kuwait on Wednesday met two top officials in the United Arab Emirates to mediate a diplomatic crisis over Qatar. He met UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

Chicago, IL

