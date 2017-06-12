Hailemariam Reaffirms Stance for Peaceful Resolution of Gulf Dispute
Hilemariam made the remark while conferring with Qatar's State Minister of Foreign Affairs Sultan Bin Saad-Al Murakhi on Monday in Addis Ababa. The Premier briefed the Minister that Ethiopia supports the initiative taken by the State of Kuwait to resolve the problem through diplomatic means, Director General of Middle East Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Suleiman Dedefo told reporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
