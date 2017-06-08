Emir meets Kuwait Emir

Emir meets Kuwait Emir

Doha: HH the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al -Thani held a meeting with HH the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, here this evening. During the meeting, HH the Emir of Kuwait briefed HH the Emir on his efforts in trying to resolve the crisis in relations between the State of Qatar and each of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia , the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain, in order to restore the normal relations and the unity of the GCC countries.

