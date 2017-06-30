Both reviewed bilateral relations, developments in the Middle East and the current gulf crisis.

Muscat: His Excellency Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs today received a phone call from Rex W. Tillerson, U.S. Secretary of State during which they reviewed the good bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. The U.S Secretary of State expressed his confidence in the strong bilateral relations and the desire of the U.S administration to maintain and enhance these relations in various domains to serve the common interests of both countries.

