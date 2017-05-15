U.S. and Saudi Arabia to Co-Chair New...

U.S. and Saudi Arabia to Co-Chair New Terrorist Financing Targeting Center

This Sunday, the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a historic agreement announcing the two nations' intent to establish the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center , a collaborative approach to confronting new and evolving threats arising from terrorist financing. The TFTC represents a new and creative response that leverages existing tools and formalizes cooperation between the United States, Saudi Arabia and partners in the Gulf to counter terrorist financing.

