"Ramadan's Generous Offers are Back" with Nissan Al Babtain

Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al-Babtain Co., the exclusive authorized dealer of Nissan in the State of Kuwait, launched one of the largest campaigns of the year for the Holy month of Ramadan, where customers receive special instant gifts, including smart devices and special prices on all models. The campaign that started 16th of May 2017 continues until the end of June.

