Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Company , the authorized dealer of Renault vehicles in the State of Kuwait, delivered all the Renault Captur vehicles to the winners of Hala February 2017 winners. Renault Al Babtain's sponsorship of this year's mega event was considered key to the brands Corporate Social Responsibility portfolio as the participation demonstrates its commitment towards the community amidst a festive atmosphere during Kuwait's National & Liberation days.

