Nissan Al Babtain participates in KidZania Kuwait road safety program

Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Co. , the authorized dealer of Nissan vehicles and spare parts in the State of Kuwait, participated in KidZania's road safety program "Safe Driving is in your Hands!" showcasing the importance of using Genuine Parts to the younger generation and its impact on vehicles, this program was launched in the Avenues which started on the 16th of May 2017 and ends today.

