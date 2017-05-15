Kuwait has cemented bonds with Egypt ...

Kuwait has cemented bonds with Egypt since independence

By Abdelsalam Al-Sallat KUWAIT, May 6 -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, during his scheduled visit to the State of Kuwait starting on Sunday, would hold talks with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on bilateral relations, a host of regional and international affairs.

