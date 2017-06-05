Kuwait Airways migration to new IT sy...

Kuwait Airways migration to new IT system ends in just a matter of hours

Wednesday May 24

Kuwait Airways can now use the Amadeus AltA©a Suite to optimize sales, revenue generation and growth for the airline. Kuwait Airways , the official national airline of the State of Kuwait, has announced Monday that the cut-over to the world-leading, Amadeus AltA©a Suite - for its new inventory, reservations, ticketing and loyalty systems - was a resounding success.

Chicago, IL

