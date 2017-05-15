Bahrain Ambassador to Kuwait receives...

Bahrain Ambassador to Kuwait receives Catholicos Aram I

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Groong

Bahrain News Agency May 21, 2017 Sunday Bahrain Ambassador to Kuwait receives Catholicos Aram I Manama, May 21 : Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the State of Kuwait, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, received His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Cilicia of the Armenians, on the occasion of his recent visit to Kuwait to inaugurate a new cathedral and a prelacy for the Armenian community. The Ambassador held a luncheon in honour of His Holiness Aram I, which was attended by a number of ambassadors, dignitaries and religious men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwait, Russia discuss fight against extremism (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 3
Dildooo for sale (Feb '15) Feb '15 Massage 4
Massage for couples or ladies (Feb '15) Feb '15 Massage 7
need top (non arabs only) (Feb '15) Feb '15 bottom 1
Massage (Jan '15) Feb '15 ray 58
Special massage for ladies ( secretly in Kuwait ) (Jan '15) Feb '15 ray 32
my room qurain im indian age23add me watsapp si... (Jan '15) Feb '15 I m top live faheel 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,786 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC