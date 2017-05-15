15:21 Ashgabat hosts political consultations between Turkmenistan and Kuwait
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted May 2 the political consultations between representatives of the foreign affairs ministries of Turkmenistan and Kuwait. The delegation of Kuwait Foreign Ministry was led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait Mr. Ali Suleiman Al Saidi.
