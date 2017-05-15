PM Grindeanu welcomes ambassador of K...

PM Grindeanu welcomes ambassador of Kuwait, discuses political dialogue, bilateral relation

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu welcomed on Thursday at the Government House ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Romania Talal Mansour Alhajeri, with the two officials appreciating the quality of the political dialogue and the developments in the bilateral relations between Romania and Kuwait. "The Kuwaiti guest appreciated the close relations between Romania and Kuwait and voiced his country's interest in strengthening the current partnership, especially in the economic and commercial areas, taking into account the development potential of the bilateral collaboration," the Government said Thursday in a press statement.

