Kuwaiti Dinar celebrates 56th anniversary
The sixth and last series to date began in 2014, with the Kuwaiti Dinar displaying an elegant design both depicting various landmarks and also increasing the size of the font to enable shortsighted individuals to read what's written on the bill. The national currency, the Kuwaiti Dinar , will be celebrating its 56th anniversary as being the financial building block which helped the nation grow and expend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwait, Russia discuss fight against extremism (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|just a guy i knew
|3
|Dildooo for sale (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Massage
|4
|Massage for couples or ladies (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Massage
|7
|need top (non arabs only) (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|bottom
|1
|Massage (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|ray
|58
|Special massage for ladies ( secretly in Kuwait ) (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|ray
|32
|my room qurain im indian age23add me watsapp si... (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|I m top live faheel
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC