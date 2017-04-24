Kuwaiti Dinar celebrates 56th anniver...

Kuwaiti Dinar celebrates 56th anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Al Bawaba

The sixth and last series to date began in 2014, with the Kuwaiti Dinar displaying an elegant design both depicting various landmarks and also increasing the size of the font to enable shortsighted individuals to read what's written on the bill. The national currency, the Kuwaiti Dinar , will be celebrating its 56th anniversary as being the financial building block which helped the nation grow and expend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwait, Russia discuss fight against extremism (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 3
Dildooo for sale (Feb '15) Feb '15 Massage 4
Massage for couples or ladies (Feb '15) Feb '15 Massage 7
need top (non arabs only) (Feb '15) Feb '15 bottom 1
Massage (Jan '15) Feb '15 ray 58
Special massage for ladies ( secretly in Kuwait ) (Jan '15) Feb '15 ray 32
my room qurain im indian age23add me watsapp si... (Jan '15) Feb '15 I m top live faheel 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,753 • Total comments across all topics: 280,637,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC