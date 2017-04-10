Kuwait thanks PH over ISIS member arrest

By Jeffrey Damicog The Kuwaiti government has expressed gratitude for the capture of one of the members of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria . Kuwaiti national Husayn Al-Dhafiri and Syrian national Rahaf Zina are presented at a press conference at the National Bureau of Investigation in Manila/ AFP PHOTO / Noel Celis / Manila Bulletin File Photo Department of Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes disclosed that the Kuwaiti Embassy in Manila sent a letter showing its appreciation for the arrest of Kuwaiti national Hussein Aldhafiri.

