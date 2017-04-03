Kuwait construction sector poised for...

Kuwait construction sector poised for growth despite low oil prices: Report

With $234.4 billion worth of active construction projects and $34 billion worth of developments in the concept or design phase, the construction sector in Kuwait is poised for solid growth this year despite low oil prices, said a report . The government plan to increase oil production is spurring Kuwait's construction sector, stated a report by BNC Network, a leading project research and intelligence provider in the region, commissioned by The Big 5 Kuwait, the largest construction show in the country, which kicks off in September.

