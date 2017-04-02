JBIC, Japanese mega-banks to lend $1 ...

JBIC, Japanese mega-banks to lend $1 billion for Kuwait oil refinery renovation project

The Japan Times

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation plans to extend $1 billion to a Kuwaiti oil refinery company in concert with Japanese mega-banks and a major British financial firm, it was learned on Sunday. The government-backed JBIC and the commercial bank group, comprising Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Bank and Britain's HSBC, will evenly share the 11-year loans, informed sources said, adding that the commercial lending portion will be covered by the Nippon Export and Investment Insurance's overseas investment insurance.

Chicago, IL

